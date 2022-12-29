﻿
News / Nation

Chinese oral COVID-19 drug equally effective with Paxlovid

Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0
An oral antiviral agent called VV116, which is a potent anti-COVID-19 drug, is just as effective as Paxlovid in increasing the speed of clinical recovery.
Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0

An oral antiviral agent called VV116, which is a potent anti-COVID-19 drug, is just as effective as Paxlovid in increasing the speed of clinical recovery, according to a scientific study published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The China-developed anti-coronavirus drug has shown improved performance during the early onset of Omicron infections. Its developers include several institutes under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Previously, a preliminary small-scale study showed a shorter viral shedding time in patients with COVID-19 who received VV116 within five days after the first positive test than in those who received regular care.

Those in the treatment group, who received VV116 within five days of their first positive test, had an average viral shedding time of 8.56 days, while those in the control group had an average time of 11.13 days.

In the new study published Wednesday, in a phase-3, randomized trial during the outbreak caused by the Omicron variant, the median time to sustained clinical recovery for the VV116 group was four days, compared to five days for those taking Paxlovid.

Among adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who were at risk of progression, at seven hospitals in Shanghai, VV116 was not inferior to Paxlovid or nirmatrelvir-ritonavir and showed fewer safety concerns, according to the study.

As the global supply of Paxlovid is currently falling short of demand, VV116 can be considered a better option, said the researchers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     