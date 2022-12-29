﻿
News / Nation

UK to consider COVID curbs for arrivals from China: Telegraph

Reuters
  10:32 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0
The US imposed mandatory COVID tests on travelers from China on Wednesday while Italy has ordered antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travelers coming from China.
Reuters
  10:32 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0
UK to consider COVID curbs for arrivals from China: Telegraph
Reuters

People wait in the arrivals hall at terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, near London, on December 23.

The UK will consider imposing COVID-19 restrictions for arrivals from China, including requiring tests for the coronavirus, the Telegraph reported.

Officials from the Department for Transport, Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care are expected to decide today whether the UK should follow the United States and Italy in imposing COVID restrictions for travelers from China, the report said.

The Prime Minister's spokesperson had said earlier on Wednesday that the restrictions were "not something we are looking at," the report added.

DHSC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

The United States imposed mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China on Wednesday while Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travelers coming from China.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     