﻿
News / Nation

Rare birds spotted at east China's Chaohu Lake

Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2023-01-05       0
Three Dalmatian pelicans, or Pelecanus crispus, were spotted at Chaohu Lake for the first time, in east China's Anhui Province, the fifth largest freshwater lake in the country.
Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2023-01-05       0

Three Dalmatian pelicans, or Pelecanus crispus, were spotted at Chaohu Lake for the first time, in east China's Anhui Province, the fifth largest freshwater lake in the country.

The rare birds were photographed by a local biological resources survey team and two birdwatchers on Wednesday.

The number of Dalmatian pelicans, a national first-class protected species, is quite small in China. Therefore, it is rare to see three of them at the same time, according to Yu Lei, a bird expert on the local biological resources survey team.

"This wading bird, which feeds on fish, has a high level of alertness and requires a good living environment. The fishing ban in the lake and the improved environment are reasons behind the appearance of these pelicans," said Yu, adding that they migrated here to spend the winter.

More than 80 birds, such as little swans and cormorants, were also spotted on Wednesday at the lake.

Hefei City, where the lake is located, has taken a number of measures to strengthen the protection of 10 major wetlands around Chaohu Lake in recent years, including banning fishing, land reclamation and waste dumping in the protected zones.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     