﻿
News / Nation

Ruins of secret passages on Great Wall discovered

Xinhua
  20:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-04       0
Ruins of over 130 hidden doors on the Great Wall, one of the world's great wonders, have been recently unveiled through close to centimetre-resolution continuous shooting.
Xinhua
  20:11 UTC+8, 2023-01-04       0

Ruins of over 130 hidden doors on the Great Wall, one of the world's great wonders, have been recently unveiled through close to centimetre-resolution continuous shooting, said a research team on the Great Wall's defence system on Wednesday.

Based on further picture analysis and field trips to the secret doors, the team found each hidden door designed to be highly compatible with the local topography. In history, those secret passages were for scouts to pass through, while some were built as channels for communication between inside and outside of the Great Wall, or for trade and commerce in ancient times.

According to some official documents dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), nomadic tribes were allowed to use such secret gates for grazing their cattle between northwest China's Qinghai and Hetao, a region with abundant water and grass resources at that time. Such practice is also evidenced by some large secret doors that could allow two horses to pass in both directions, said Zhang Yukun, a professor from Tianjin University, also head of the research team.

"These all help prove that the Great Wall is not completely closed, but 'open' in order," Zhang added.

Previously, China has very few studies on such secret passages. The new discovery can help present a complete and vivid architectural mechanism of the Great Wall.

The most mysterious exits of those secret passages were also found by the team. Such exits were recorded by scholars in the Tang, Song, Ming and Qing dynasties. However, never had any physical evidence of such a secret exit been discovered before.

The exit's side facing the enemy is camouflaged with brick, while its side facing the soldiers in defence is built to be hollow. It is almost impossible for the enemy to distinguish the location of the exit from the outside, but when the nearby main pass is attacked, soldiers can break the gate from the inside, like breaking an eggshell, and carry out their surprise attack. "This is a great demonstration of ancient China's military wisdom," said Li Zhe with the research team.

The Great Wall, with a total length of more than 20,000 km, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and consists of many interconnected walls.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     