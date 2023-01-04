China's top legislator meets Philippine president

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with visiting President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said China has always viewed and developed its relations with the Philippines from a strategic perspective.

China stands ready to work with the Philippines to follow the consensus reached by the two heads of state to carry forward friendship, deepen cooperation, continue to support each other on issues concerning their respective major concerns, draw on each other's strengths, handle differences through friendly consultation, and push for greater development of their relations in the new era, he said.

Li said that over the past ten years, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has led the CPC and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to achieve historic achievements in the cause of the CPC and the country, which has provided a more solid material foundation and institutional guarantee for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the parliament of the Philippines, Li added.

Marcos said that the Philippines is ready to work with China to elevate bilateral cooperation to a strategic level and tackle common challenges.

He thanked China for its valuable support to the Philippines in fighting the epidemic and welcomed Chinese tourists to travel and Chinese enterprises to invest in the Philippines.