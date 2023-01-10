﻿
News / Nation

Chinese FM holds phone talks with S. Korean counterpart

Xinhua
  10:31 UTC+8, 2023-01-10       0
China and South Korea are close neighbors that will always live next to each other and partners that cannot be separated, Qin said.
Xinhua
  10:31 UTC+8, 2023-01-10       0

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday held a phone conversation with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

China and South Korea are close neighbors that will always live next to each other and partners that cannot be separated, Qin said, adding that the sound and steady development of China-South Korea relations serves the common interests of the two countries and is the general direction that both sides are continuously working for.

Qin said he would like to forge and maintain good working relationship with Park and jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state.

He noted that he stands ready to focus on the current situation while taking a long-term perspective, grasp the overall friendly situation and rally cooperation forces, so as to push for steady and long-term development of China-South Korea relations.

For his part, Park congratulated Qin on taking office as the Chinese foreign minister, saying that he fully agrees with China's assessment of bilateral relations.

Park said he hopes to take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state and open a new era of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

The South Korean side is willing to strengthen cultural and people-to-people interactions and personnel exchanges between the two countries, he said.

Qin expressed concerns about the recent temporary restrictions taken by South Korea on arrivals from China, and voiced his hope that South Korea would uphold an objective and scientific attitude.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and also exchanged Spring Festival greetings.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     