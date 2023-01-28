﻿
Over 700 mln parcels handled during Spring Festival holiday

  21:34 UTC+8, 2023-01-28       0
China's express delivery industry handled more than 700 million parcels during the past Spring Festival holiday.
China's express delivery industry handled more than 700 million parcels during the past Spring Festival holiday, soaring from the figure during the same holiday period in 2019 and reflecting the continuous recovery of the country's courier services.

Of the total, about 410 million parcels were collected, up 5.1 percent from the Spring Festival holiday last year and skyrocketing 192.9 percent from the figure in 2019, according to data released by the State Post Bureau on Saturday.

The number of parcels delivered was 330 million, a 10 percent increase from the same holiday period last year, representing a 254.8-percent surge from the parcel volume during the Spring Festival holiday in 2019.

The Spring Festival holiday, running from January 21 to 27 this year, is the biggest occasion for family get-togethers in the country. Family members also send special festival purchases to each other.

