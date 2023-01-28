﻿
News / Nation

China's resort island reports growing offshore duty-free sales during Spring Festival

Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2023-01-28       0
South China's island province of Hainan reported a total of 1.56 billion yuan (about US$234 million) in offshore duty-free sales during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday.
Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2023-01-28       0

South China's island province of Hainan reported a total of 1.56 billion yuan (about US$234 million) in offshore duty-free sales during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday, a year-on-year increase of 5.9 percent, according to Haikou Customs.

The number of shoppers for duty-free products in Hainan from Jan. 21 to 27 totaled 157,000, up 9.5 percent from last year's Spring Festival holiday, which ran from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. Each shopper spent an average of nearly 10,000 yuan.

China released a master plan in June 2020 to build Hainan into a globally influential and high-level free trade port by the middle of the century. Over recent years, the island province has grown into an attractive shopping destination for domestic consumers.

In October 2022, Haikou International Duty-Free Shopping Complex, the world's largest stand-alone duty-free shopping mall, opened in Haikou, the capital of Hainan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     