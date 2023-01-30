﻿
News / Nation

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Xinjiang, no casualties reported

Xinhua
  10:24 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Shaya County of Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 7:49am Monday Beijing Time.
Xinhua
  10:24 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Shaya County of Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 7:49am Monday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 40.01 degrees north latitude and 82.29 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 50 km.

The epicenter is located in an unpopulated area, 105 km away from the city of Alaer and 141 km away from the Shaya county seat. The quake was felt around the area, and no casualties or property losses have been reported so far, according to local authorities.

So far, 15 vehicles and 70 rescuers from the fire and rescue department in the prefecture have rushed to the disaster area. A team of 10 people from the fire and rescue department in the county is exploring the area of the epicenter with two vehicles.

Local power grid operation, oil and gas production, and key petrochemical enterprises were not affected by the earthquake.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     