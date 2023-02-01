China's Qinghai beefs up clean-energy electricity transmission

Northwest China's Qinghai Province has upgraded its new-energy generation outbound capacity by 800,000 kilowatts in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

Northwest China's Qinghai Province has upgraded its new-energy generation outbound capacity by 800,000 kilowatts in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, said the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company.

It is expected to generate 1.62 billion kWh of additional new energy power annually, equivalent to that of 733,000 tons of coal or reducing 1.32 million tons of carbon dioxide emission.

The upgraded capacity is owed to an ongoing one-gigawatt mega program, one of two major new-energy industrial bases in Qinghai.

Located on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Qinghai is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers and is known for its rich water, solar, and wind power resources.

The northwest region, where Qinghai is located, has doubled down on exploiting green energy under the country's massive green drive. China has announced that it would strive to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.