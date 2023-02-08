Taiwan students can use local exam results when applying to Chinese mainland colleges

High school graduates in China's Taiwan region will be able to apply for spots at higher education institutions on the Chinese mainland with Taiwan college entrance exam results.

High school graduates in China's Taiwan region will be able to apply for spots at higher education institutions on the Chinese mainland with Taiwan college entrance exam results, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference. According to Zhu, starting from March 1, 2023, students from Taiwan can apply for spots at 412 higher education institutions on the mainland via an online platform, using the grades they achieved in the General Scholastic Ability Test, one of Taiwan's local college entrance exams.

Also, students who take Taiwan's technological and vocational education joint college entrance examination can choose from a total of 19 colleges and vocational colleges on the mainland, Zhu said.

"We welcome all qualified Taiwan students to apply for spots at mainland higher education institutions," said Zhu. She added that the mainland will continue to provide conveniences for those who study on the mainland.