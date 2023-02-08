Chinese teams arrive in Turkey to assist in rescue missions

China's first batch of national and civilian rescue forces reached Turkey on Wednesday. The earthquake killed over 6,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

China's first batch of national and civilian rescue forces reached in Turkey on Wednesday to help with earthquake relief and rescue efforts.



The earthquakes killed over 6,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

The 82-member China Search and Rescue team arrived at Adana Airport at 4:30am local time on an Air China chartered plane from Beijing.

They have brought with them 21 tons of rescue, communication and medical materials and equipment, along with four rescue dogs.

Xinhua

The team will first get in touch with the Chinese embassy, local governments and UN organizations to discuss areas of operations and set up camps, said Zhao Ming, one of the team's leaders.

The members will work in pairs in the affected areas with life detectors, medical equipment and rescue dogs.

The team, comprising members mainly from the Beijing fire and rescue brigade, Emergency General Hospital and National Earthquake Response Support Services, was certified by the UN in 2019.

It has participated in international rescue efforts in Mozambique and multiple domestic missions.

Ti Gong

China's civilian rescue teams, including the Zhejiang Ramunion, Beijing Blue Sky and Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation, have also arrived in or are on their way to Turkey.

Eight veteran members from the Ramunion boarded a Turkish Airlines flight in Hong Kong on Tuesday night, carrying life detectors, dismantling tools and a rescue dog.

They arrived at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport at around 6:30am local time on Wednesday. From there, they will take a helicopter to the core earthquake-jolted regions with other foreign rescue teams.

The team from east China's Zhejiang Province is the first Chinese civilian rescue team to reach Turkey. The second team of Ramunion will set off on Wednesday.

The Beijing Blue Sky has 60 experienced rescuers. The members from across the country met up at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday noon to board their flight to Istanbul.