Lego toys of Chinese crime thriller an online rage

Chinese fans are posting "my own creation" (moc) Lego figures on social media.
Chinese fans of the hit crime drama "The Knockout" are uploading "my own creation" (moc) Lego figures on social networking sites as discussions continue after the final episodes were wrapped up last week.

Lego brick toys that vividly depict famous scenes and main characters from the popular TV series starring Zhang Yi and Zhang Songwen were forwarded online.

Ti Gong

Lego brick toys of The Knockout protagonists

Ti Gong

Fan-made Lego figures of Zhang Songwen's character Gao Qiqiang, the boss of a huge criminal operation in Jinghai.

"The Knockout" (狂飙, Kuangbiao), which began streaming on January 14, quickly became the most talked-about show online in recent months.

With the final episode airing on February 2, a new round of discussions about the main characters began.

Previously, popular Lego "my own creation" sets included Star Wars, The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and other fictional characters from film series.

Ti Gong

Lego figures (left) and screenshots from The Knockout (right), which were uploaded by a fan, went viral on Chinese social media.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
