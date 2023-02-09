﻿
News / Nation

Xinjiang resumes regular flights to South Asia after three-year break

Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-02-09       0
Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has resumed direct regular passenger flights to South Asia for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-02-09       0

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has resumed direct regular passenger flights to South Asia for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

China Southern Airlines resumed its regular passenger flights between Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, and Islamabad in Pakistan on Wednesday after three years of suspension due to COVID-19.

More than 160 passengers, mostly overseas students and business people, took the flights to and from Islamabad on Wednesday, according to the Xinjiang subsidiary of China Southern Airlines.

One passenger surnamed Xiang, who engages in trade and regularly travels between China and Pakistan said that the resumption of the direct service could greatly shorten travel time and help him grasp market opportunities more quickly.

The airline is scheduled to operate one-round trip per week.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Southern Airlines
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     