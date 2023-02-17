Boao Forum for Asia to hold annual conference in late March

The Boao Forum for Asia will hold its annual conference from March 28 to 31 in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference from March 28 to 31 in Boao, a coastal town in China's island province of Hainan, according to the official website of the forum.

This year's forum will be held entirely offline under the theme "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges."

Representatives of governments, business, academia and media from all over the world will be invited to attend the event, seeking strategies for development in the post-COVID era and ways to deepen cooperation in the international community, according to the website.

Their discussions will center around the theme of the conference and four main topics, namely "Development and Inclusiveness," "Efficiency and Security," "Regional and Global" and "The Present and the Future."

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals.