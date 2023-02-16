Blogger who committed suicide was cyberbullied: wife

A 38-year-old blogger who became famous for driving a tractor alone to Tibet has committed suicide.

A 38-year-old blogger who shot to fame by driving a tractor to the Tibet Autonomous Region committed suicide, local police have confirmed.

His wife claimed that he was a victim of cyberbullying.

Sun Fanbao, also known as "Guan Guan," hailed from Pingyi County, Linyi, Shandong Province. He gained popularity online for driving a tractor alone to Tibet in 2021.

In a video post, his wife claimed Sun had been dealing with cyberbullying for more than half a year. Eventually, he committed suicide by drinking pesticides. Sun leaves behind two elderly people, who are in their 60s, and a 3-month-old infant, she said.

Sun recently posted videos saying that he was being slandered by malicious rumors and had no choice but to "choose a road of no return."