China to accelerate building national digital archives

China's National Archives Administration on Friday said that the country would accelerate the construction of digital archives at the national level.
China's National Archives Administration on Friday said that the country would accelerate the construction of digital archives at the national level.

China set up 26 new digital archives at the national level in 2022, said the administration at a meeting in Beijing attended by heads of archives and archive bureaus from across the country.

The administration said archives should focus on the cutting edge of development of information technology, and adopt a new working pattern in line with the development of a Digital China, smart cities and smart government services.

In light of difficulties in terms of funds and technology which some regions might face in building digital archives, more efforts will be invested in coordinating resources, such as personnel and technology, to benefit both better and lesser developed areas, according to the administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
