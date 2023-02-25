﻿
China puts all four prototypes of AG600M amphibious aircraft into flight test

Xinhua
  15:55 UTC+8, 2023-02-25
All four prototypes of China's AG600M aircraft, a full-configuration firefighting model belonging to the AG600 large amphibious aircraft family, have kicked off the flight test mission, the aircraft developer announced Saturday.

The fourth AG600M firefighting aircraft prototype successfully completed its maiden flight on Saturday in Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's leading plane-maker.

During the 17-minute flight, the aircraft carried out a series of planned flight test subjects. The aircraft demonstrated excellent performance, with its control system and all other systems operating stably.

The successful maiden flight of the aircraft indicates that all four AG600M aircraft prototypes have commenced their flight test mission to acquire the type certificate, the AVIC said.

Source: Xinhua
