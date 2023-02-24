﻿
News / Nation

UN tourism body hails reopening of China for tourism

Xinhua
  18:24 UTC+8, 2023-02-24       0
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on Thursday hailed the importance of the reopening of China for tourism, given the country's huge importance to the global tourism market.
Xinhua
  18:24 UTC+8, 2023-02-24       0
UN tourism body hails reopening of China for tourism
CFP

A welcome ceremony for passengers of the China Southern Airlines' CZ 8371 Shenzhen-Moscow flight is held at Sheremetyevo International Airport. A Chinese tourist group of 34 Guangzhou residents, the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, arrives in Russia on February 23.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on Thursday hailed the importance of the reopening of China for tourism, given the country's huge importance to the global tourism market.

"The reopening of China represents the 'missing piece' in the recovery of world tourism after the worst crisis in its history," the UNWTO said in a press release.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, China was the world's largest outbound tourism market. Chinese tourists made 166 million international trips, and spent US$270 billion, much of it in destinations in developing economies, according to UNWTO data.

Almost US$3 trillion in tourist revenues was lost globally between 2020 and 2022 due to the pandemic. Therefore, the organization said the lifting of Chinese travel restrictions will benefit the entire world.

Chinese citizens made 6 billion domestic trips in 2019, the UNWTO said, adding this shows that tourism is a key driver of employment and economic growth, including for rural communities in China.

The trickle-down effect of China's reopening will also benefit other economic sectors, helping to create greater dynamism at local, national and global levels, the UNWTO said.

A delegation from the UNWTO, led by Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, traveled from the Spanish capital Madrid to Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, to attend an event celebrating the reopening of China for tourism. China's Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping met with the delegation in Hangzhou on Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     