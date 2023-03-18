Chinese envoy calls for mitigating humanitarian consequences of Ukraine crisis

A Chinese envoy to the United Nations (UN) on Friday called on relevant parties to do their utmost to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

All relevant parties must also step up efforts to de-escalate the situation and cease hostilities as quickly as possible, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council open briefing on the situation in Ukraine.

The international community should scale up relief for all affected people, speed up the repair and restoration of civilian infrastructure, and do its utmost to mitigate the impact of the conflict on people's lives, Geng said, noting that China has provided multiple batches of emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine and developing countries affected by the spillovers of the crisis.

"Basic norms of international humanitarian law must be earnestly observed," he said. "Under any circumstances, the protection of civilians must come first."

All parties to the conflict should stay rational and exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that endanger the safety and security of nuclear facilities to minimize the risk of accidents, Geng added.

He said China supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in fulfilling its safeguard functions and playing an active role in promoting the safety and security of nuclear facilities.

The Chinese envoy stressed that spillovers of the conflict must be managed, urging relevant countries to stop abusing unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction" to eliminate the disruption of international economic and trade cooperation caused by those measures.

China hopes that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be implemented fully and effectively in a balanced manner, and the memorandum of understanding signed between Russia and the United Nations can also be implemented, Geng said.

"Diplomatic efforts for a peaceful solution must be relentlessly advanced," he said. "The international community must promote talks for peace with utmost urgency, create conditions for the resumption of negotiations, and facilitate the parties concerned to do so without preconditions at an early date to give peace a chance."

Facts have shown that the continuous supply of offensive weapons, resorting to bloc confrontation and political isolation are not helpful for resolving the crisis, he said.

On the Ukraine issue, China always stands on the side of peace, dialogue and humanity. China has issued a paper stating its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and will continue to work with the international community to play an active role, Geng said.

The Chinese envoy reiterated that China's position on the Ukraine issue remains unchanged.