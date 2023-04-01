﻿
News / Nation

China-aided school building handed over to Laos

Xinhua
  15:07 UTC+8, 2023-04-01       0
The handover ceremony of the China-aided Phiawath Complete Secondary School building has been held in Lao capital Vientiane.
Xinhua
  15:07 UTC+8, 2023-04-01       0

The handover ceremony of the China-aided Phiawath Complete Secondary School building has been held in Lao capital Vientiane.

Speaking at the ceremony on Thursday, Ardsaphangthong Siphandone, the mayor of Vientiane, said the school building is one of the China-aided projects in Laos, showing a deep friendship between China and Laos, and will contribute to the development of the economy, society and education in the Southeast Asian country.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong said that in the process of comprehensively promoting Chinese modernization, China will proactively build the China-Laos community with a shared future, so that China's development will further benefit Laos.

The new building of Phiawath secondary school located in the Sisattanak district of Vientiane comprises classrooms, science laboratories, computer rooms, Chinese language classrooms and other service rooms and can accommodate more than 1,400 students.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     