China-aided school building handed over to Laos

The handover ceremony of the China-aided Phiawath Complete Secondary School building has been held in Lao capital Vientiane.

Speaking at the ceremony on Thursday, Ardsaphangthong Siphandone, the mayor of Vientiane, said the school building is one of the China-aided projects in Laos, showing a deep friendship between China and Laos, and will contribute to the development of the economy, society and education in the Southeast Asian country.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong said that in the process of comprehensively promoting Chinese modernization, China will proactively build the China-Laos community with a shared future, so that China's development will further benefit Laos.

The new building of Phiawath secondary school located in the Sisattanak district of Vientiane comprises classrooms, science laboratories, computer rooms, Chinese language classrooms and other service rooms and can accommodate more than 1,400 students.