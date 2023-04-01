﻿
News / Nation

Yellow River protection law takes effect

Xinhua
  11:40 UTC+8, 2023-04-01       0
A new law on the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin came into effect on Saturday.
The law was adopted in October 2022 and features enriched content regarding ecological conservation and restoration, as well as environmental pollution control, in areas along the Yellow River, known as the "Mother River" in China.

It also stipulates that the water resources along the river basin should be allocated under a unified national allocation system.

The Yellow River is China's second largest river after the Yangtze. The Yangtze River Protection Law, China's first legislation on a specific river basin, was put into effect on March 1, 2021.

New policies regarding the reimbursement of COVID-19 medical bills also took effect on Saturday.

Medical bills for the treatment of COVID-19 can be reimbursed by China's health insurance fund in the same manner as for other Class B infectious diseases, according to a circular released earlier this week.

Saturday also saw regulations concerning the water price for water conservancy projects, and regulations for tax-free shopping in the southern island province of Hainan, coming into force.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
