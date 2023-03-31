﻿
Macao SAR marks 30th anniversary of promulgation of Basic Law

Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2023-03-31       0
China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday held a conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law of the Macau SAR.
The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau issues commemorative stamps to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Macao Basic Law on March 31.

Xinhua

The commemorative stamps to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Macao Basic Law.

China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday held a conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law of the Macau SAR.

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech.

Li said over the 30 years after the promulgation of the Basic Law of the Macau SAR, particularly since its implementation on December 20, 1999, the Basic Law has formed the constitutional foundation for the Macau SAR together with the Constitution of the People's Republic of China, defined the constitutional order of Macau, and provided all-round legal guarantee for the development of various causes in Macau.

While noting that the Report to the 20th National Congress of the CPC recognized and showcased the historic achievements of "one country, two systems" practices and work related to the Hong Kong and Macau SARs over the years, Li stressed strict and continuous reference to the report as guidelines for carrying out work related to the two SARs.

Well implementing the Basic Law of the Macau SAR is significant to writing new chapters for "one country, two systems" practices in Macau, Li said, adding that efforts must be made to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, practically implement the central authorities' overall jurisdiction, firmly implement the principle of "patriots administering Macau," and continue stepping up promotions of the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Macau SAR.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Ho Hau Wah and Chief Executive of the Macau SAR Ho Iat Seng attended the conference.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
