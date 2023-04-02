World health expo to kick off in central China's Wuhan

An international health expo will open in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province, on April 7, World Health Day.

An international health expo will open in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province, on April 7, World Health Day.

The four-day World Health Expo is set to attract over 1,000 enterprises, as well as academicians, hospital chiefs and experts.

More than 1,000 exhibitors in fields such as medical devices, biochemical medicine and traditional medicine will attend the expo. To accommodate a large number of exhibitors, the exhibition area will span 90,000 square meters.

During the event, other activities such as thematic forums will also take place.

Co-hosted by the Hubei provincial government, the National Health Commission and the Wuhan municipal government, this year's event is the 5th of its kind.