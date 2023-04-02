Chinese premier holds talks with Malaysian PM

Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday held talks with visiting Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing.

China and Malaysia have reached a consensus on building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, which has drawn a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations in the new era, Li said, urging efforts to take the consensus as guidance to pursue bilateral cooperation of higher quality, increase the well-being of the two countries and their peoples, and contribute to regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity.

As developing countries and emerging economies, China and Malaysia need to leverage their comparative advantages to advance cooperation in the next stage, said the Chinese premier.

He called for efforts to synergize the two countries' development strategies, promote integrated development, step up cooperation in emerging industries and enhance friendship and mutual trust.

China is ready to work with Malaysia and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to speed up consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and jointly maintain peace and stability of the area, Li said.

"Asia is our common home and win-win cooperation is the only right choice," said the Chinese premier, noting China is ready to work with Malaysia and other ASEAN countries to actively advance negotiations on the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA 3.0), jointly implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and continuously promote the building of the East Asia Economic Community.

Li also called on the two countries to unequivocally defend multilateralism, safeguard the common interests of developing countries and emerging economies, and make greater contributions to improving the global governance system.

For his part, Anwar said the new Malaysian government gives priority to developing Malaysia-China relations and firmly upholds the one-China policy.

Malaysia supports China's Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, advance cooperation in automotive, energy, culture and tourism, agriculture and digital economy, and promote personnel exchanges, he said.

Following the talks, Li and Anwar witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents on economy, trade, agriculture and customs.