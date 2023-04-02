﻿
News / Nation

Chinese premier holds talks with Malaysian PM

Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-02       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday held talks with visiting Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing.
Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-02       0
Chinese premier holds talks with Malaysian PM
Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang (left) holds a welcoming ceremony for the visiting Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, on April 1, 2023.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday held talks with visiting Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing.

China and Malaysia have reached a consensus on building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, which has drawn a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations in the new era, Li said, urging efforts to take the consensus as guidance to pursue bilateral cooperation of higher quality, increase the well-being of the two countries and their peoples, and contribute to regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity.

As developing countries and emerging economies, China and Malaysia need to leverage their comparative advantages to advance cooperation in the next stage, said the Chinese premier.

He called for efforts to synergize the two countries' development strategies, promote integrated development, step up cooperation in emerging industries and enhance friendship and mutual trust.

China is ready to work with Malaysia and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to speed up consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and jointly maintain peace and stability of the area, Li said.

"Asia is our common home and win-win cooperation is the only right choice," said the Chinese premier, noting China is ready to work with Malaysia and other ASEAN countries to actively advance negotiations on the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA 3.0), jointly implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and continuously promote the building of the East Asia Economic Community.

Li also called on the two countries to unequivocally defend multilateralism, safeguard the common interests of developing countries and emerging economies, and make greater contributions to improving the global governance system.

For his part, Anwar said the new Malaysian government gives priority to developing Malaysia-China relations and firmly upholds the one-China policy.

Malaysia supports China's Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, advance cooperation in automotive, energy, culture and tourism, agriculture and digital economy, and promote personnel exchanges, he said.

Following the talks, Li and Anwar witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents on economy, trade, agriculture and customs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     