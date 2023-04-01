﻿
China's Shenzhou-15 astronauts complete 3rd spacewalk

Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-04-01       0
The astronauts of China's Shenzhou-15 crew have completed three spacewalks since their journey into space four months ago, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The third spacewalk was conducted on Thursday by astronauts Fei Junlong and Zhang Lu, in collaboration with the astronaut Deng Qingming who was inside the space station. The pair accomplished all their scheduled tasks before safely returning to the lab module Wentian, the CMSA said.

According to the CMSA, four crews have carried out a total of 10 spacewalks since the Shenzhou-12 manned mission in 2021, mastering a series of key technologies. Follow-up extravehicular activities will continue to be conducted regularly as planned.

In the past month, the Shenzhou-15 crew has completed various tasks, including the in-orbit maintenance of the space station. The Stirling thermoelectric convertor has also completed its in-orbit test. Capable of converting thermal energy into electricity with relatively high efficiency and power density, the convertor is expected to be used in future manned lunar missions and deep-space exploration, the CMSA said.

The Tianzhou-6 cargo craft is scheduled to be launched in early or mid-May, the CMSA said, adding that it has been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan.

Source: Xinhua
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

