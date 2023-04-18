China ready to facilitate resumption of peace talks between Israel, Palestine: FM

China encourages both Israel and Palestine to show political courage and take steps to resume peace talks, and China is ready to provide convenience for this.

China encourages both Israel and Palestine to show political courage and take steps to resume peace talks, and China is ready to provide convenience for this, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.

Qin, in a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, said China is concerned about the current tension between Israel and Palestine, and the current top priority is to bring the situation under control and prevent the conflict from escalating or even getting out of control.

All parties should maintain calm and restraint, and stop excessive and provocative words and deeds, Qin said, adding that the fundamental way out is to resume peace talks and implement the "two-state solution."

It is never too late to do the right thing, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Security Initiative, and China believes that the key to solving the Israel-Palestine issue lies in upholding the vision of common security, Qin said.

China has no selfish interests on the Israel-Palestine issue, and only hopes that Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully and safeguard regional peace and stability.

Cohen thanked China for its willingness to support the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel is committed to cooling the situation, but the problem is not likely to be resolved in a short term, he added.

Israel attaches importance to China's influence, pays high attention to the Iranian nuclear issue and expects China to play a positive role, Cohen said.

Qin stressed that Saudi Arabia and Iran recently restored diplomatic relations through dialogue, setting a good example of overcoming differences through dialogue.

It is hoped that all parties will seize the favorable opportunity to promote dialogue and reconciliation, implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear issue, and safeguard peace and tranquility in the Middle East, Qin said.

Both sides indicated that they attach importance to bilateral relations.

Qin said that China is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels with Israel, enhance mutual political trust and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

Cohen said that he looks forward to the full recovery of cooperation in culture, tourism and other fields between the two countries after the COVID-19 pandemic, and is willing to work closely with China to push for new development of bilateral relations.