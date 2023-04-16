﻿
News / Nation

Yunnan forest fire extinguished, no casualties reported

Xinhua
  10:53 UTC+8, 2023-04-16       0
After over 100 hours of firefighting efforts, the forest fire in southwest China's Yunnan Province was successfully extinguished late on Saturday.
Xinhua
  10:53 UTC+8, 2023-04-16       0
Yunnan forest fire extinguished, no casualties reported
Xinhua

The forest fire in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is seen on April 13, 2023.

After over 100 hours of firefighting efforts, the forest fire in southwest China's Yunnan Province was successfully extinguished late on Saturday.

The firefighting headquarters in the city of Yuxi has confirmed that there are no reports of any deaths or injuries.

The forest fire broke out on Tuesday in Jiuxi Town in Yuxi's Jiangchuan District and quickly spread to nearby areas.

More than 4,000 people participated in the firefighting efforts, and nearby residents were evacuated to safety.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     