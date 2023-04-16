Yunnan forest fire extinguished, no casualties reported

After over 100 hours of firefighting efforts, the forest fire in southwest China's Yunnan Province was successfully extinguished late on Saturday.

Xinhua

After over 100 hours of firefighting efforts, the forest fire in southwest China's Yunnan Province was successfully extinguished late on Saturday.

The firefighting headquarters in the city of Yuxi has confirmed that there are no reports of any deaths or injuries.

The forest fire broke out on Tuesday in Jiuxi Town in Yuxi's Jiangchuan District and quickly spread to nearby areas.

More than 4,000 people participated in the firefighting efforts, and nearby residents were evacuated to safety.