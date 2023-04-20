﻿
News / Nation

China orders safety inspections to forestall major fires

Xinhua
  21:40 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
Chinese authorities have ordered thorough safety inspections to defuse major fire risks.
Xinhua
  21:40 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0

Chinese authorities have ordered thorough safety inspections to defuse major fire risks.

Local fire departments should carry out safety inspections immediately, with a special focus on rectifying safety hazards in hospitals, labor-intensive enterprises, factories and warehouses, the National Fire and Rescue Administration said during a video conference Thursday.

Efforts will be made to crack down on illegal subleasing, the inadequate maintenance of firefighting facilities, and the excessive storage of inflammable or explosive materials, among other safety risks, according to the administration.

From the beginning of this year to April 18, a total of 396,000 fires have been reported nationwide, leading to 639 deaths and 2.21 billion yuan (US320.35 million) worth of direct property losses, according to the administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     