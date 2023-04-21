﻿
News / Nation

China's grain production to maintain steady growth in 2023: report

Xinhua
  12:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
China will see a steady expansion in grain production this year amid the country's continuous efforts to ensure safe supply of grain and major farm produce, a report forecast.
Xinhua
  12:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0

China will see a steady expansion in grain production this year amid the country's continuous efforts to ensure safe supply of grain and major farm produce, a recent report forecast.

The country's grain output is expected to reach 694 million tons in 2023, with the output of rice and wheat remaining stable and that of corn and soybean increasing, according to a report released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on the outlook of China's agricultural sector.

The report also forecast a substantial increase in the output of rapeseeds, peanuts, and special oil crops, expecting China's full-year output of oil crops to grow by 5.1 percent.

The increase in urban and rural residents' income and the upgrading of food consumption will drive up the consumption of food such as fruit and meat, the report said.

It forecast that China's capability in ensuring a steady and safe supply of grain and major farm produce will be further enhanced in 2023, with new progress made in building a diversified food supply system.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     