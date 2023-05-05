﻿
News / Nation

6th Digital China Summit bears fruit with 52 projects signed

Xinhua
  15:59 UTC+8, 2023-05-05       0
During the 6th Digital China Summit, a total of 52 key digital economy projects were signed, with a total investment of 58.1 billion yuan (US$8.4 billion).
Xinhua
  15:59 UTC+8, 2023-05-05       0

During the 6th Digital China Summit, a total of 52 key digital economy projects were signed, with a total investment of 58.1 billion yuan (US$8.4 billion), according to the government of east China's Fujian Province.

The two-day summit was held in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian, from April 27 to 28. It focused on showcasing the latest achievements of the Digital China initiative and on sharing experiences in digital development.

The government said at a press conference that the signed projects covered a wide range of fields, including software and information technology services and new types of infrastructure. These projects are expected to become an important support for the development of Fujian's digital economy.

As a major part of the summit, a digital product expo displayed more than 6,000 products, technologies and solutions, showing the latest achievements and excellent cases of digital development. The event welcomed more than 330,000 visits offline and received over 10 million visits online.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     