China records 3rd highest-grossing May Day box office

China's box office amassed around 1.52 billion yuan (US$220 million) over the five-day period ending Wednesday, recording the third highest-grossing May Day holiday.

It came after 1.67 billion yuan generated during the holiday in 2021 and 1.53 billion yuan for a four-day holiday in 2019, according to film data platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

Topping the holiday sales chart was comedy "Godspeed" with 513 million yuan, or nearly 34 percent of the total. It was immediately followed by critically-acclaimed action film "Born to Fly," a dramatic depiction of China's elite pilots testing new fighter jets, with 466 million yuan.

Both films were from the same lead producer — Chinese writer-turned-film director Han Han's Shanghai Tingdong Film.