﻿
News / Nation

Legal protection for memorial sites, heroes enhanced in China

Xinhua
  13:36 UTC+8, 2023-05-08       0
China has enhanced the management of memorial sites dedicated to national heroes and martyrs through legislation over the past five years.
Xinhua
  13:36 UTC+8, 2023-05-08       0

China has enhanced the management of memorial sites dedicated to national heroes and martyrs through legislation over the past five years, China Daily reported on Monday.

The Law on the Protection of Heroes and Martyrs came into effect on May 1, 2018. And from then to last year, Chinese prosecutors have dealt with more than 8,000 administrative public-interest cases concerning government agencies' ineffective protection of memorial sites, according to the newspaper.

This helped with the renovation of 23,000 memorial sites, the newspaper quoted Liu Dongbin, a prosecutor from the Supreme People's Procuratorate, China's top procuratorate, as saying.

The law stipulates that defamation of heroes and martyrs or distortion and diminishing of their actions are banned. It also states that television and radio programs, videos, movies, publishers and Internet sites and users must not harm their name, image, reputation or honor.

Prosecutors have tackled 100 public-interest cases involving damage to the name, image, reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs during the five-year period, Liu was quoted as saying.

As the judiciary has stepped up the protection of heroes and martyrs, efforts to maintain memorial sites have also increased.

Data from the Ministry of Veterans Affairs showed that China has 160,000 facilities and sites memorializing heroes and martyrs, with 1,600 institutes specializing in their maintenance. And there are 300 Chinese national memorial facilities in 50 countries and regions across the world, where 110,000 heroes and martyrs were buried.

Over the past five years, the ministry has worked with relevant departments to renovate domestic memorial facilities, as well as focused on maintaining memorial sites overseas, according to the newspaper.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     