Chinese premier meets with IOC president in Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in Beijing on Saturday.

Li Qiang noted that the IOC has played a unique and significant role in maintaining world peace and promoting the progress of human civilization amid stern challenges posed by the combined forces of changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century.

Li said that China has always valued the development of sports, actively participated in Olympic affairs, and has maintained fruitful cooperation with the IOC for years, which is evidenced by the successful hosting of a "simple, safe and splendid" Winter Olympic Games last year.

The 2022 Winter Games has not only helped more than 300 million Chinese people engage in winter sports but also boosted the vigorous development of sports industry, he added.

Li said that China is willing to work together with the IOC to oppose the politicization of sports and to make greater contribution to the Olympic Movement as well as the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Bach said that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has achieved unparalleled success and left a precious legacy, expressing gratitude to China for its long-term support to the IOC.

The IOC chief added that China plays an important role in maintaining world peace and promoting mutual development and IOC is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to promote the development of the Olympic Movement.