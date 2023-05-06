﻿
News / Nation

Chinese premier meets with IOC president in Beijing

Xinhua
  23:54 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in Beijing on Saturday.
Xinhua
  23:54 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach in Beijing on Saturday.

Li Qiang noted that the IOC has played a unique and significant role in maintaining world peace and promoting the progress of human civilization amid stern challenges posed by the combined forces of changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century.

Li said that China has always valued the development of sports, actively participated in Olympic affairs, and has maintained fruitful cooperation with the IOC for years, which is evidenced by the successful hosting of a "simple, safe and splendid" Winter Olympic Games last year.

The 2022 Winter Games has not only helped more than 300 million Chinese people engage in winter sports but also boosted the vigorous development of sports industry, he added.

Li said that China is willing to work together with the IOC to oppose the politicization of sports and to make greater contribution to the Olympic Movement as well as the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Bach said that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has achieved unparalleled success and left a precious legacy, expressing gratitude to China for its long-term support to the IOC.

The IOC chief added that China plays an important role in maintaining world peace and promoting mutual development and IOC is willing to strengthen cooperation with China to promote the development of the Olympic Movement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     