China allocates 728 mln yuan to repair water conservancy projects

China has earmarked 728 million yuan (about 103.15 million US dollars) to support some local governments in repairing water conservancy facilities and strengthening their readiness for the flood season, the Ministry of Finance said Monday.

Of the total, 500 million yuan will be used to repair water conservancy projects damaged by floods, and the remaining 228 million yuan will be used to repair the damage caused by termites, the ministry said in a brief circular.

Twenty-eight provincial-level regions including Hubei and Zhejiang, as well as Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps are recipients of the relief funds.