Xinhua

Female giant panda Ya Ya returned to the Beijing Zoo at 12:43 am (Beijing Time) on Monday after being quarantined in Shanghai, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Ya Ya's health is now in stable condition, said the administration.

Ya Ya arrived in Shanghai from the United States on April 27.