China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index down in May
The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 48.8 in May, down from 49.2 in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
