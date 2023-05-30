Shenzhou-16 astronauts enter space station core module
19:04 UTC+8, 2023-05-30 0
The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-16 spaceship entered the country's space station core module Tianhe and met with another astronaut trio on Tuesday.
19:04 UTC+8, 2023-05-30 0
The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-16 spaceship entered the country's space station core module Tianhe and met with another astronaut trio on Tuesday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports