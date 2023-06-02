﻿
News / Nation

Hong Kong welcomes 10 mln visitors in first 5 months

  23:34 UTC+8, 2023-06-02       0
More than 10 million visitors arrived in Hong Kong in the first five months of this year, signaling a positive outlook for tourism recovery in the second half of 2023, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) said Friday.

In May, the number of visitors from the mainland and Southeast Asia has recovered to over 60 percent of the pre-epidemic level, HKTB data showed.

More mainland tourists took the high-speed rail link to enter Hong Kong, with 20 percent opting for the train service.

The HKTB will launch seven major events in the second half of the year to attract visitors worldwide, including holding the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races from June 24 to 25 after a four-year hiatus.

