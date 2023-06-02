Travel operators compete for family tourism market

As summer vacation approaches, which is traditionally China's busiest travel season, tourism providers are competing for a slice of the family tourism market.

Ti Gong

Summer break is generally the busiest travel season in China.

The domestic family tourism industry is already heating up as summer approaches.



On the first day of Fliggy's annual 618 promotion campaign, the sales volume of hotel products jumped by more than 98 percent over the same period last year.



"Sales have exceeded our expectations, and we expect the tourism market to be extremely booming this summer," said Ge Huimin, head of digital marketing at Hangzhou Kaiyuan Senbo Tourism Investment Co in Zhejiang Province. "We have high hopes for this year's summer tourism market."

Ti Gong

Longemont Snow World, a 70,000-square-meter attraction that is part of the Taihu Lake Longemont Paradise in Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, is set to open this summer.

It will include two theme sections with 16 ski tracks, the longest of which will be 150 meters long.

The Yangtze River Delta complex covers 23.48 square kilometres and is a comprehensive culture and leisure resort with attractions such as Taihu Ancient Town, the Animal World and Tuying Wetland.

Fireworks and drone acts are part of the attractions.

Online travel operator Tongcheng Travel said that searches for domestic tourist attractions have increased 22 percent since late May, with family attractions such as zoos, amusement parks and museums increasing roughly 30 percent over the same period last year.

According to available data, Shanghai Disney Resort, Universal Beijing Resort and Zhuhai Chimelong International Ocean Resort are among the most popular summer attractions.

Meanwhile, the popularity index of water amusement parks, based on search volume, has gone up as well.