﻿
News / Nation

China issues 200% more supervisory guardianship orders to protect minors

Xinhua
  16:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0
China's Supreme People's Procuratorate on Thursday released a report on their work related to minors in 2022.
Xinhua
  16:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-01       0

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate on Thursday released a report on their work related to minors in 2022, demonstrating a significant increase in the number of "supervisory guardianship orders" issued in the country.

These orders aim to ensure that guardians fulfill their duties and promote a better family environment for minors. According to the report, the procurators issued 57,425 of these orders last year, representing a staggering 197.1 percent increase from the previous year.

Of the total orders issued, 43,334 were given to guardians of juvenile crime suspects, indicating a 193.7 percent rise from the prior year. The number of orders granted to guardians of juvenile victims has more than tripled from the previous year to 14,091.

While juvenile crime has increased overall, decreases were observed in the ratio of drug-related crimes and repeat offenses.

To better protect minors, the procuratorial agencies have been collaborating with public security agencies, courts, and other government entities in a broad array of strategies to guarantee the welfare of minors as they face diverse challenges.

These initiatives include the provision of psychological counseling and support to juvenile victims.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     