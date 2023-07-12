﻿
News / Nation

China plans to send two rockets for crewed moon landing

Reuters
  18:20 UTC+8, 2023-07-12
China plans to send two rockets to the moon by 2030, one carrying the spacecraft that will land on the surface and the other transporting the astronauts.
China plans to send two rockets to the moon by 2030, one carrying the spacecraft that will land on the surface and the other transporting the astronauts.

Both the rockets will enter the moon's orbit and after a successful docking the astronauts will enter the lunar lander to descend onto the moon's surface, state media reported on Wednesday, citing a China Manned Space Agency engineer.

After the astronauts have completed their scientific tasks and collected samples, the lander will transport the astronauts back to the orbiting spacecraft, on which they will return to Earth, said Zhang Hailian, deputy chief engineer at the China Manned Space, at a summit in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Establishing lunar habitats could help support future crewed missions to other planets such as Mars.

The last NASA crewed landing was in 1972, and US astronauts are expected to return to the moon by 2025.

To meet China's lunar objectives, Chinese researchers are developing the super-heavy Long March 10 carrier rocket, a new-generation crewed spacecraft, a lunar lander, and a crewed lunar rover, according to Zhang.

In 2020, China brought back lunar samples from the moon on an uncrewed mission, making China the third nation to have retrieved lunar samples after the United States and the Soviet Union.

Source: Reuters
﻿
