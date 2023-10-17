﻿
Belt and Road cooperation empowers global poverty reduction

Xinhua
China is confident that high-quality Belt and Road cooperation will bring more benefits to the people and help empower the global poverty reduction effort.
China is confident that high-quality Belt and Road cooperation will bring more benefits to the people and help empower the global poverty reduction effort, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked about the impact of the Belt and Road Initiative on global poverty reduction.

Ending poverty is the primary goal of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Mao said, adding that the BRI was announced 10 years ago with poverty reduction as its priority, and the initiative has been building a pathway to poverty alleviation through international cooperation.

Mao said that over the past decade, the BRI has galvanized nearly 1 trillion US dollars of investment globally and lifted 40 million people out of poverty. The BRI agricultural cooperation mechanism helped enable impoverished population in partner countries to access food and respond to food crises. Industrial investment and infrastructure projects under the BRI framework created a huge amount of job opportunities.

Ghada Waly, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, said at a recent interview that Belt and Road cooperation can help accelerate efforts to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals, including no poverty and zero hunger.

"We are confident that high-quality Belt and Road cooperation will bring more benefits to the people and help empower the global poverty reduction effort," said Mao.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
