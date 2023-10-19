﻿
Guangxi offers discounts and deals amid tourism promotions

  19:15 UTC+8, 2023-10-19
Home to stunning natural scenery and tourist hot-spots like Yangshuo, Guangxi is offering a number of travel and accommodation discounts, amid ongoing tourism promotions.
Ti Gong

Guangxi performers wow Shanghai audiences.

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region unveiled a raft of preferential policies in Shanghai on Wednesday, with a pop-up performance to lure travelers.

People who purchase tickets on 一键游广西 (Tour Guangxi with one click), the official tourism portal of Guangxi, are able to enjoy half-price admission to all 4A and 5A tourist attractions in the autonomous region, the government of the region announced in Shanghai during a promotion event.

The policy will run through the end of this year.

Some four- and five-star hotels in Guangxi are also offering half-price rooms on the platform through the end of the year.

Ti Gong

Guangxi souvenirs

Tourist vehicles entering Guangxi from elsewhere will only pay half toll on expressways inside Guangxi via electronic toll collection services on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the same duration.

Discounts on music festivals, concerts and art exhibitions will also be offered.

Guangxi boasts verdant mountains, unique rockeries, crystal water, various caves, and stones of numerous shapes, and is home to Guilin and Beihai, a famous coastal city with beautiful silver beaches and charming islands.

Ti Gong

Guangxi intangible cultural heritage

﻿
