Taxis equipped with AEDs to remain in service for 4th Asian Para Games

After showing their effectiveness during the 19th Asian Games, taxis in Hangzhou equipped with AEDs will remain in service during the 4th Asian Para Games.

The first Chinese taxis equipped with AEDs entered service during the 19th Asian Games, and will be used during the Fourth Asian Para Games, which begin on October 22.

The AED (automatic external defibrillator) is a portable medical device used to aid or revive patients who have suffered a cardiac arrest.

The convoy was established with the assistance of Hangzhou government departments and managed by Geely Group's LIMAO taxi-hailing service.

During the Asian Games, the 50 taxis equipped with AEDs provided approximately 200 round-the-clock services.

All the drivers of the LIMAO AED fleet have received training from the Hangzhou Emergency Center and obtained professional first-aid certificates.

Wu Shunli is an experienced taxi driver with more than 18 years of service. He was the first person to enroll in the first-aid AED training and joined the LIMAO AED convoy.

"I can respond to the emergency dispatch from the emergency center and rush to the site to perform CPR and treat a patient with an AED as soon as possible," Wu said. "My value lies in helping others."

Data shows that 90 percent of cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals, and the current survival rate for cardiac arrests outside of hospitals in China is less than 1 percent.

A brain injury becomes irreversible after approximately three to five minutes of cardiac arrest. For each minute that passes without receiving successful defibrillation, the patient's chance of survival diminishes dramatically.

Currently, the average delay time for an ambulance in China exceeds 15 minutes, preventing many cardiac arrest patients from receiving prompt care.

The on-board AEDs have partially resolved the issue. Through the dispatch of the emergency center, dedicated LIMAO drivers are able to reach the scene in time to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation, thereby enhancing efficiency.

Due to their advantages, such as extensive coverage, rapid dispatch response and a strong correlation between distribution and crowd density, taxis are optimal carriers for AEDs. Since the coverage range of mobile AEDs is estimated to be four to 36 times that of fixed AEDs, having personnel trained in AED first aid will unquestionably increase the survival rate.

Hangzhou is the first city in the country to promote AED-specific local legislation. It initiated the combination of barrier-free taxis and mobile AEDs in public transportation. During the Asian Para Games, these taxis will function as emergency response vehicles, providing AED treatment and barrier-free transportation.

In-vehicle AEDs are a novel addition to the city's humanistic care. After the sporting event, LIMAO will continue to serve the city and is anticipated to expand its efforts to promote the citywide coverage of AEDs.

Geely Group has officially participated in the Asian Games by providing over 2,000 smart vehicles and 2,000 drivers, excluding the LIMAO AED convoy.

The group selected the top 2,000 drivers from a pool of 200,000 for its own taxi service. They received instruction in professional disciplines such as service standards, business etiquette, medical knowhow, knowledge of the Asian Games and urban culture.

As an official partner of the Asian Games and a prominent domestic automaker based in Hangzhou's Binjiang District, Geely provided intelligent services replete with cutting-edge technologies such as high-precision positioning, multi-spectral remote sensing and space-based communications.

In support of the sporting event, it launched a navigation test satellite last year.

It is the first time a dedicated satellite has been launched to support the activities. The satellite was a component of the planned "Geely Future Mobility Constellation."

During the Asian Games, the Geely-owned automobile manufacturers, including Geely, Lynk & Co, Zeekr and Geometry, provided transportation. All vehicles feature a precise positioning information system based on the "Geely Future Mobility Constellation."

The system facilitates a safe, timely and intelligent point-to-point shuttle service. In the meantime, autonomous technology provides intelligent transportation for all the athletes and officials. Both will continue to provide support for the Fourth Asian Para Games.