News / Nation

Cross-dressing Internet Influencer kidnapped, murdered in Henan Province

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  11:03 UTC+8, 2023-10-20       0
A cross-dressing influencer from Henan Province was confirmed on Wednesday to have been extorted and then murdered.
Tragedy struck as Luo Damei, a prominent Internet influencer from Henan Province known for his cross-dressing performances, was lured to Nanzhao County by individuals he knew. He was kidnapped, extorted, and subsequently discovered murdered, with his body hidden.

Luo had garnered a massive following, boasting 1.224 million followers and receiving 18.96 million likes on the short-video platform Douyin, China's equivalent of TikTok.

From February 2020, Luo posted 403 short videos on his account, emphasizing his extensive expertise in makeup and skincare. Most of his videos featured cross-dressing performances and makeup tutorials, occasionally touching on charitable donations. His final video was posted on July 23.

Luo puts on makeup in one of his videos.

In early July, Luo sent a message to his family, explaining that he needed to attend to personal matters and advised them not to contact him, as reported by BJNews.com. Subsequently, he disappeared, and by the end of August, his family grew increasingly concerned and reported his missing to the authorities. It was only a week later that they received the heartbreaking news of his murder.

The suspects were reportedly acquainted with Luo, having deceived him into coming to Nanzhao County, where they abducted him, extorted a significant ransom of 2 million yuan (US$310,000), and ultimately took his life. His body was discovered concealed in a sweet potato cellar.

Luo's Douyin page shows that he has more than 1.224 million followers.

As reported by Cqcb.com, there were three suspects involved in this case. After kidnapping Luo, they drained approximately 2 million yuan from his bank account. All three suspects are in police custody.

A message attributed to Luo's sister, posted on social media, described him as a humble and kind individual, deeply passionate about his work, and committed to his roots. He was an active contributor to society, notably engaged in disaster relief donations.

One of the videos Luo uploaded in July 2021, in which Luo and his team donated supplies in a charity activity.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
