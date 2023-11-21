Former senior provincial political advisor arrested

China has ordered the arrest of Li Zaiyong, former vice chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Li Zaiyong, former vice chairman of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power, the SPP said Tuesday.

The case has been transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

The handling of the case is underway.