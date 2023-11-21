7 killed in east China's factory fire

Seven people were killed in a factory fire in east China's Jiangsu Province on Monday, according to local sources.

The fire broke out in the Tiantianrun Textile & Technology Co Ltd in the city of Wuxi at about 6:30pm on Monday. Seven people were found dead after rescue work ended.

The company, with a history of more than 20 years, is a big yarn manufacturer selling products in both the domestic market and overseas. The cause of the accident is being investigated.