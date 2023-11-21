﻿
Chinese premier presides over meeting of Central Financial Commission

Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2023-11-21
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and head of the Central Financial Commission, presided over a meeting of the commission on Monday.

The meeting called for efforts to earnestly study and thoroughly implement the guiding principles of the speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the central financial work conference.

The meeting also reviewed and adopted a plan for the division of key tasks related to promoting high-quality financial development.

The meeting urged efforts to fully implement the arrangements of the central financial work conference, accelerate the building of a nation with a strong financial sector, and better serve and support the Chinese modernization drive.

It stressed improving the quality of financial services for economic and social development, and strengthening support for major strategies, key areas, and weak links on the basis of maintaining a prudent monetary policy.

More efforts should be made to promptly study and introduce specific policies and measures to do a good job in the areas of technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance and digital finance.

The meeting also highlighted the work to steadily promote the opening-up of the financial sector as well as its development and growth.

It was decided at the meeting that while ramping up financial regulations on all fronts, the country should focus on risk management at the source, and improve risk precaution, early warning and disposal mechanisms.

Efforts should also be made to strengthen Party building throughout the financial system, and ensure that all tasks are thoroughly implemented, according to the meeting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
