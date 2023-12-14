﻿
News / Nation

'Red notice' fugitive returns to China for surrender

Xinhua
  19:59 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
Chang Gaocai, a fugitive suspected of duty-related crimes, has returned to China and surrendered himself to the authorities after four years on the run.
Xinhua
  19:59 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
'Red notice' fugitive returns to China for surrender
Ti Gong

Chang Gaocai, a fugitive suspected of duty-related crimes, has returned to China recently.

Chang Gaocai, a fugitive suspected of duty-related crimes, has returned to China and surrendered himself to the authorities after four years on the run, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Born in 1957, Chang was the former head of the quality and technical supervision bureau of north China's Shanxi Province and fled overseas in 2019. In the same year, the provincial anti-graft body filed the case for investigation, and in 2022, an Interpol Red Notice was issued against Chang.

An official with the Fugitive Repatriation and Asset Recovery Office of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group said Chang's return is a significant outcome of China's endeavors to capture fugitives suspected of duty-related crimes.

The official pledged further efforts to deepen international anti-corruption cooperation and crack down on the outlaws, urging fugitives to return to China to surrender at the earliest opportunity and seek lenient treatment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     